Dreamwell – “Sakaya”

The flow of promising new albums from the screamo/skramz/post-hardcore world continues apace today courtesy of Dreamwell. The Providence-based project has shared the first single from its upcoming Modern Grotesque LP today, a blistering shoegaze-infused freakout called “Sakaya.” In the end, nasally sing-spoken lyrics like “You can’t hurt a person if their body is empty/ I’m a porcelain doll, I am fragile but lifeless” build to a brutally harsh climax. The album also includes a new recording of “Painting Myself A Darker Day,” which Dreamwell released as a single back in May. Hear both tracks below via Brooklyn Vegan.

<a href="https://dreamwell.bandcamp.com/track/painting-myself-a-darker-day">Painting Myself a Darker Day by Dreamwell</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “What Does It Mean To Live In A Grotesquerie”

02 “Painting Myself A Darker Day”

03 “Sayaka”

04 “A Crouching Tiger Waits For Prey That Never Comes”

05 “Plague Father; Vermin Son”

06 “You Dream’t of Me. I Dream’t Of A Mountain”

07 “The Vessel Bears My Face”

08 “The Lost Ballad of Dominic Anneghi”

09 “Modern Grotesque”

10 “Sisyphean Happiness”

Modern Grotesque is out 2/26 on Mourning Records.