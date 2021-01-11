AZITA – “Online Life”

Azita Youssefi — a Chicago-based music educator and a veteran of such esteemed bands as no wavers Scissor Girls, noise experimentalists U.S. Maple, and the extreme performance art project Bride Of No-No — hasn’t released a solo album as AZITA since Year way back in 2012. That’s about to change. AZITA, who showed up on the first of Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s many recent covers, has just announced a new LP called Glen Echo.

AZITA performed every note of music on Glen Echo, which marks a pivot from writing on keyboards to guitars. It’s billed as an R&B-tinged sound, which you can hear a bit of on the soulfully swaying “Shooting Birds Out Of The Sky,” which AZITA released as a standalone single last spring. Today’s official lead single “Online Life,” though, plays more like classicist indie rock, rumbling along the timeline from the Velvet Underground through Pavement and up to more recent acts like Ultimate Painting. “How to erase your online life?” she ponders up front. “How to say no remember it and not go back?”

Hear both songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glen Echo”

02 “Online Life”

03 “Two Brutal Moving Parts”

04 “If U Die”

05 “Shooting Birds Out Of The Sky”

06 “Bruxism”

07 “Our Baby”

08 “Don’t”

Glen Echo is out 3/5 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.