Major Murphy – “Access”

New Music January 12, 2021 2:18 PM By James Rettig

Back in 2018, the Grand Rapids, MI band Major Murphy released their debut album, No. 1. They followed it up the next year with the Lafayette EP and now they’re gearing up for their sophomore album, Access, which will be out in April.

Today, they’re sharing the album’s title track and lead single, a chugging and expansive rocker built around some indelible harmonies between Jacob Ballard and Jacki Warren and a sweeping sense of forward momentum. The track finds the band musing on social progress and when to use your voice and when to sit back and listen. “Something in the way and I know that I’m part of it/ Like every single day there’s a world that’s left uncovered,” Bullard sings on it. “And the same shit’s going down in every single town/ As power and privilege play out.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Access”
02 “Attention”
03 “In The Meantime”
04 “Unfazed”
05 “Real”
06 “Rainbow”
07 “Tear It Apart”
08 “Flower”
09 “Blind”

Access is out 4/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.

