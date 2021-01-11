Queen’s Brian May Launches Badger-Scented Perfume

Brian May has launched a perfume that smells like, among other things, a badger. The Queen guitarist recently revealed a new scent called Save Me (named after the Queen song). A sniffer told The Sun it smells like this: “The scent has deliberately earthy overtones — a hint of clean badger fur, some sandalwood and something a bit limey.”

Actual ingredients include pink pepper, jasmine, cyclamen, camomile, tuberose, mimosa, ylang ylang, gardenia, sandalwood, and musk. In an Instagram post, May said it is good “if you want to smell like the British countryside.”

The Save Me perfume, which was made in collaboration with Xerjoff, is at least for a good cause. Proceeds from the perfume will go to the Save Me Trust, May’s charity for wildlife preservation. The plight of the badger has been a cause close to May’s heart for many years.