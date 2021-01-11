Adeline Hotel – “Photographic Memory” & “I Have Found It”

Dan Knishkowy makes exquisite acoustic guitar instrumentals under the name Adeline Hotel. Next month he’ll release a new album called Good Timing — a play on Jim O’Rourke’s Bad Timing, a predecessor to the Fahey-esque beauty Knishkowy wrings from his instrument here. If you’re seeking to be soothed, entertained, or presented with other positive sensations, I recommended checking out “Photographic Memory” and “I Have Found It,” the pair of songs from the album that are out today. Do so below.

<a href="https://adelinehotel.bandcamp.com/album/good-timing">Good Timing by Adeline Hotel</a>

Good Timing is out 2/19 on Ruination. Pre-order it here.