The 1975 Cancel 2021 Tour Dates, Working On New Album

The 1975 have cancelled all of their planned 2021 tour dates. They released a new album, Notes On A Conditional Form, last year and had a tour planned for 2020, which was then pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic. Now all of those dates have been cancelled — the route included shows in the United States and Europe, including an appearance at London’s Finsbury Park.

“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later,” the band wrote in a statement.

Rest assured for all you 1975 fans out there: The band is “currently making a new album,” per their message, and they “look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so.”