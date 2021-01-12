Members Of Limp Bizkit, 311, Filter, Mastodon, Veruca Salt, The Used, In Flames, & Slaves On Dope Cover Janes’s Addiction

New Music January 12, 2021 2:45 PM By James Rettig

Back in the fall, the self-dubbed Kings Of Quarantine — led by Slaves On Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine — released a Faith No More cover with a ton of rock heavy-hitters to raise money for Roadie Relief, a charity aimed at helping concert crew members during the pandemic. Today, they’re put out another cover, this time of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song,” with the same goal in mind.

The cast of performers this time around includes Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, 311’s P-Nut, Filter’s Richard Patrick, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post, the Used’s Bert McCraken, In Flames’ Tanner Wayne, and Jardine from Slaves On Dope.

You can check out the track below or get it on Bandcamp here.

