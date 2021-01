YFN Lucci is wanted for murder. Police are seeking the Atlanta rapper, born Rayshawn Bennett, following a shootout in southwest Atlanta last month that left one man dead and another injured, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. A $5,000 reward is offered for Bennett, age 29, whose best known song is the Migos collaboration “Key To The Streets.” Two other men aged 23 and 17 have been arrested in relation to the Dec. 10 shooting.