Dublin rock quartet Pillow Queens dredged up quite a bit of positive buzz for their debut album In Waiting, which they released on their own label last fall. Last night they brought their promo campaign to this side of the Atlantic, making their US TV debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Corden, whose show has become a common landing place for British and Irish acts, seemed genuinely enthused to have them on the broadcast. He did a remote interview with Pillow Queens’ dual lead singers Pamela Connolly and Sarah Corcoran before airing their performance of “Liffey,” named for the Dublin river Thom Yorke once imagined floating down. The chitchat was fine, but the music was superb: raw, dynamic indie rock performed with passion and grace. Check it out below.

Here’s the full album too: