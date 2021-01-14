Danny L Harle – “On A Mountain” & “Boing Beat”

Despite becoming one of the PC Music label’s leading lights and producing for big names like Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek, Danny L Harle still hasn’t released a proper album. That’s about to change, sort of, with the impending release of the newly announced Harlecore, billed in a press release as “an album and immersive interactive club experience where the rave never ends.”

Harlecore is a multimedia project exploring the virtual “Club Harlecore” nightclub and its four in-house DJs: DJ Danny, DJ Mayhem, DJ Ocean, and MC Boing. Each of them represents a different genre of electronic dance music — euphoric hardcore, makina, gabber, and ambient — and every track on Harlecore is credited to a different one of them, making the record a sort of high-concept mixtape.

Harle is introducing us to the world of Harlecore today by sharing two tracks from it. The first, DJ Danny’s “On A Mountain,” is a trance-infused hardcore anthem with a Rolfes Brothers-directed music video that takes viewers on a tour of Danny’s Euphoria Stadium, the largest room in Club Harlecore. And we’re also getting MC Boing’s bouncy makina track “Boing Beat,” set in Boing’s Bounce Room. Listen to both songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 DJ Danny – “Where Are You Now”

02 MC Boing – “Boing Beat”

03 DJ Mayhem – “Interlocked”

04 DJ Ocean – “Ocean’s Theme”

05 DJ Danny – “On A Mountain”

06 MC Boing – “Piano Song”

07 DJ Danny – “Do You Remember”

08 DJ Mayhem – “All Night”

09 DJ Danny – “Take My Heart Away”

10 DJ Ocean – “For So Long”

11 DJ Mayhem – “Shining Stars”

12 MC Boing – “Car Song”

13 DJ Danny – “Ti Amo”

Harlecore is out 2/26 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.