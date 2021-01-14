Cardi B made her feature film debut in 2019 in the crowd-pleasing stripper crime drama Hustlers. Her part was relatively minor — she basically just showed up to be charismatic and do Cardi B things — but she left an impression. And now, Variety reports that she’s landed her first leading role in the upcoming comedy Assisted Living.

Apparently inspired by classic comedies like Tootsie, Sister Act, and Mrs. Doubtfire, Assisted Living stars Cardi B as a small-time crook who is forced to disguise herself as an old woman and hide out in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home after a heist gone wrong.

The script was penned by This Is Us screenwriter Kay Oyegun; there’s no director attached yet. Although Assisted Living is one of Cardi B’s first film roles, she’s no stranger to the screen, as she got her start on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop. She also has a role in the next Fast & Furious movie, F9.