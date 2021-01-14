Fall Out Boy Will Play Pre-Inauguration Concert For Man Who Made Their Existence Possible

It’s true! FOB bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz — who is rocking some tremendous quarantine hair in the photograph above — recently posted on Instagram, “My parents met working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 70s. To me he is a beacon of empathy, compassion and kindness. The times we live in call for a leader with these specific traits. Proud to call Joe Biden my president.” So without Biden, we’d never have been blessed with such gems as “Sugar We’re Going Down,” “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs,” and “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race.”

The concert is a fundraiser for the inauguration programming, but tickets are available for a price of your choosing. Check out Wentz’s post below.