Fall Out Boy Will Play Pre-Inauguration Concert For Man Who Made Their Existence Possible
Ahead of next Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony with Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, a virtual concert celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential win is going down Sunday in DC, People reports. Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing, the pre-inaugural event will feature appearances from Connie Britton, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush, and Jamie Camil as well as performances by Carole King, Will.I.AM, James Taylor, Michael Bivins, Ben Harper, and AJR. Also performing are Fall Out Boy, a band that would not exist without Biden.
It’s true! FOB bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz — who is rocking some tremendous quarantine hair in the photograph above — recently posted on Instagram, “My parents met working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 70s. To me he is a beacon of empathy, compassion and kindness. The times we live in call for a leader with these specific traits. Proud to call Joe Biden my president.” So without Biden, we’d never have been blessed with such gems as “Sugar We’re Going Down,” “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs,” and “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race.”
The concert is a fundraiser for the inauguration programming, but tickets are available for a price of your choosing. Check out Wentz’s post below.