Since Juice WRLD passed away at the end of 2019, there have been quite a few releases out of the rapper’s camp, including a whole haunting and bittersweet posthumous album and a collaboration with the Weeknd. Today, we’re getting a previously unreleased (though previously leaked) Juice WRLD and Young Thug team-up called “Bad Boy.” It comes with a music video directed by Cole Bennett. You can check it out below.