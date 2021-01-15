Flo Milli – “Roaring 20s”

Last year, the viral young Alabama rapper Flo Milli came out with the excellently bratty debut Ho, Why Is You Here?, one of 2020’s best rap albums. Today, she’s followed it up by teaming up with Kenny Beats, a producer who can match her relentless energy and outsized confidence, on an extremely fun new single.

On the new track “Roaring 20s,” Kenny Beats flips a sample of “If I Were A Rich Man,” the big showstopper from the 1964 musical Fiddler On The Roof. Flo Milli uses that track to talk about gendered expectations, talking about all the stuff she could get away with if she were a man: “Stupid shit, it’s just a double standard/ I made my own lane and I took advantage (Flo Milli shit)/ You can’t hate on pussy if it rule the planet/ I just came in the game and I’m doin’ damage.”

But “Roaring 20s” is not a sincere song. Even when she’s making a statement on gender politics, Flo Milli sounds like she’s talking brazen shit. She’s extremely good at it. Listen to the track below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBHZFYpQ6nc&ab_channel=guru006