Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Cover Air Supply’s “Lost In Love” With Emmett Kelly

Drag City legends Bill Callahan and Will Oldham, aka Bonnie “Prince” Billy, have been teaming up for a series of weekly covers for months now. With help from other friends and collaborators like Ty Segall, George Xylouris, and David Pajo, they’ve covered everyone from Steely Dan to Billie Eilish. Their latest cover, aided by the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly, is actually a cover of a cover, inspired by Greek singer Demis Roussos’ version of Air Supply’s 1980 hit “Lost In Love.” Listen to it below.