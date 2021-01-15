Octo Octa – “Find Your Way Home”

Maya Bouldry-Morrison’s latest Octo Octa single is the wildly appealing “Find Your Way Home,” released today as a teaser for her upcoming EP She’s Calling. The project is billed as an examination of the connection between music and ritual, a continuation of the themes explored on the New Hampshire dance producer’s 2019 LP Resonant Body and EP For Lovers. There are subtly buried references to “mind and body” within the beat, but the brisk, constantly morphing techno production will probably sweep you away before you spend any time contemplating the song’s deeper meaning. This one’s a proper banger.

A statement via Bouldry-Morrison’s T4T LUV NRG label:

Maya wrote the second song, “Find Your Way Home,” in early 2020, a few weeks before she cancelled her tour and headed back to the States because of the pandemic. She originally intended the title as a metaphor, the journey being internal, but the title would prove to be prescient. She made the song in order to take a trip into herself, to bring herself peace during an intense time.

Listen below.

<a href="https://octoocta.bandcamp.com/album/shes-calling-ep">She's Calling EP by Octo Octa</a>

She’s Calling is out 2/5 on T4T LUV NRG. Pre-order it here. The label explains, “50% of the profits from the album will be donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), which works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.”