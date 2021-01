Sen Morimoto’s self-titled sophomore album was a genuine delight, and we named the Kyoto-born, Chicago-based polymath one of the best new artists of 2020. Today, he sat down for a virtual interview and session for KEXP, and in addition to his own songs, he performed a cover of Mitski’s Be The Cowboy track “Washing Machine Heart.” Watch below; the Mitski cover begins at 15:30.