Sheer Mag and Wet both contributed original songs to the upcoming movie The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise, which is out tomorrow on Hulu. Directed by Bennett Lasseter, the YA movie stars Keean Johnson as an audio-obsessed high schooler who sets out to record a playlist of all his favorite sounds — popcorn popping, the tide, a bowling strike — before a critical brain surgery renders him deaf. Listen to Sheer Mag’s contribution to the soundtrack, “Crushed Velvet,” below.