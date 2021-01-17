Ronnie Spector Shares Statement On Phil Spector’s Death
Ronnie Spector has shared a statement about the death of Phil Spector, whose passing was announced earlier today. The Ronettes lead singer was married to the producer from 1968 to 1974. She later said that he was physically and psychologically abusive to both her and their children. After their divorce, Ronnie gave up the rights to her music because Spector threatened to hire a hit man to kill her. At the time of his death, Phil Spector was in prison serving a 19-year sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.
Here’s Ronnie Spector’s full statement, which was posted to her Instagram account:
It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me.
When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days.
Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale.
The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him.
As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband.
Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio.
Darkness set in, many lives were damaged.
I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever
Phil Spector 1939-2021. #producer #goodbye #musicproducer #music #magic #therewasatime