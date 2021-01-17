Ronnie Spector Shares Statement On Phil Spector’s Death

Ronnie Spector has shared a statement about the death of Phil Spector, whose passing was announced earlier today. The Ronettes lead singer was married to the producer from 1968 to 1974. She later said that he was physically and psychologically abusive to both her and their children. After their divorce, Ronnie gave up the rights to her music because Spector threatened to hire a hit man to kill her. At the time of his death, Phil Spector was in prison serving a 19-year sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

Here’s Ronnie Spector’s full statement, which was posted to her Instagram account: