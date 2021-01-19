TRZTN – “Hieroglyphics” (Feat. Karen O)

Tristan Bechet is a Portuguese-born and Brazilian-raised visual artist who’s now based in New York and Paris. Bechet used to lead the New York noise-rock band Flux Information Sciences and the synthy group SERVICES. In 2009, Bechet was part of the group Karen O And The Kids, which put together the soundtrack for Spike Jonze’s Where The Wild Things Are movie. These days, Bechet is making solo music under the name TRZTN, and he’s reunited with Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O on a new single called “Hieroglyphics.”

“Hieroglyphics” is a clanging, humming electronic rock songs with a sort of pop longing built into it. The song gets a whole lot of juice from Karen O, who can still put everyone else to shame when she’s projecting intimate, bittersweet loss. (We last heard from Karen O a few months ago, when she and Willie Nelson teamed up to cover Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.” She’s on a journey!)

In director Barnaby Roper‘s “Hieroglyphics” video, dancer Victoria Dauberville has some kind of emotional breakdown in a parking garage, and then she turns into a post-human CGI god-creature. Check it out below.

TRZTN’s new album Royal Dagger Ballet is out 1/22, and it also features Interpol’s Paul Banks.