Anna B Savage – “Baby Grand”

Savage’s 2015 debut EP was produced by Sufjan Stevens associate DM Stith and earned her support from Father John Misty and Jenny Hval. For about a year now she’s been sharing songs from A Common Turn, a full-length album for City Slang. It’s finally out next week, and today she’s teased it with one more single, a mesmerizing ballad called “Baby Grand.” The song is an examination of a bygone romance revisited, sung with a stirring melodrama that resembles Jeff Buckley by way of Aldous Harding. “I think it’s just platonic affection, but I didn’t drink much cause I can’t be certain,” Savage sings. “We haven’t spoken so I can’t be certain.”

The video for “Baby Grand,” directed by Savage and Jem Talbot, is a sort of mini-documentary about the struggles and sparks that arise when reuniting with an ex. It makes for a hell of an introduction to Savage’s music. Watch it below, where you can find a bunch more of her singles from A Common Turn.

A Common Turn is out 1/29 on City Slang.