Anna B Savage – “Baby Grand”
London singer-songwriter Anna B Savage sings in such deep, dramatic bellows that her every word seems to brim with import. She enunciates those words with such dynamism that they cannot be ignored or misconstrued. And more often than not, those lyrics are so intensely evocative that they stick with you even after her songs come to an end. She is a cauldron of big ideas and cataclysmic emotion, and her songs feel both old-fashioned and bracingly new all at once.
Savage’s 2015 debut EP was produced by Sufjan Stevens associate DM Stith and earned her support from Father John Misty and Jenny Hval. For about a year now she’s been sharing songs from A Common Turn, a full-length album for City Slang. It’s finally out next week, and today she’s teased it with one more single, a mesmerizing ballad called “Baby Grand.” The song is an examination of a bygone romance revisited, sung with a stirring melodrama that resembles Jeff Buckley by way of Aldous Harding. “I think it’s just platonic affection, but I didn’t drink much cause I can’t be certain,” Savage sings. “We haven’t spoken so I can’t be certain.”
The video for “Baby Grand,” directed by Savage and Jem Talbot, is a sort of mini-documentary about the struggles and sparks that arise when reuniting with an ex. It makes for a hell of an introduction to Savage’s music. Watch it below, where you can find a bunch more of her singles from A Common Turn.
A Common Turn is out 1/29 on City Slang.