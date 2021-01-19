The late New York rapper Pop Smoke appears in the new trailer for Boogie, the upcoming directorial debut from writer, TV personality, and restauranteur Eddie Huang. The coming-of-age film stars Taylor Takahashi as Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a Chinese American high school basketball player who dreams of playing for the NBA; Pop Smoke plays his on-court rival Monk.

“A lot of actors just don’t have the depth of emotion and experiences, but because of what Pop’s gone through, he has a tremendous well to draw from,” Huang told The New York Times in June. “He gave me a thousand percent. They were tough 16-hour days, overnights, and he shot five overnights in a row. Kids were coming on the bridge to watch us shoot the scenes. We would play Pop’s record. All our actors, the extras, the kids on the bridge watching us shoot scenes, everyone was doing the Woo dance. It was pretty special.”

Watch the trailer for Boogie, soundtracked by Pop Smoke’s “Got It On Me,” below.

Boogie his theaters 3/5.