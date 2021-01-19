Van Morrison Planning Legal Challenge Against Northern Ireland’s Live Music Ban

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

News January 19, 2021 5:14 PM By James Rettig

Van Morrison Planning Legal Challenge Against Northern Ireland’s Live Music Ban

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

News January 19, 2021 5:14 PM By James Rettig

Van Morrison has been a vocal critic of the UK’s lockdown policies, posting statements railing against “pseudo-science” and releasing a series of anti-lockdown singles (including one with Eric Clapton). Now, as The Irish Examiner reports, he is trying to launch a legal challenge against Northern Ireland’s live music ban.

As with most countries around the world, Northern Ireland has restrictions in place to prevent large gatherings during this devastating pandemic. But Van Morrison, in new paperwork submitted to the Irish courts, argues that the country’s blanket ban on all live music is unsustainable and not based on credible scientific evidence. (Morrison has been harping on this point on Twitter for months.) Northern Ireland is currently on a six-week lockdown following an uptick in cases; previously, certain venues were allowed to open but live music was still not allows.

As Rolling Stone reports, Van Morrison’s lawyers have filed a “pre-acton protocol letter” with the Department Of Health “challenging the blanket ban on live music [and] giving them 21 days to respond.” If they don’t respond after that time period, a representative told Rolling Stone that they “would issue proceedings immediately to the High Court.”

Good luck with that, Van Morrison.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Human League’s “Human”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name”

    2 days ago

    Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    What Will Be The Impact Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” And Its Historically Massive Debut?

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest