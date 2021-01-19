DJ Khaled & Fat Joe Launch Joint OnlyFans Account

News January 19, 2021 10:39 PM By Chris DeVille

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe have launched an OnlyFans account together. Wait — it’s not how it sounds. Although the London-based content subscription service is best known as a hub for sex workers, there are other uses for the platform. The longtime friends and Terror Squad members, for instance, are intending to give subscribers ongoing access to their daily lives while leading them into “the light.”

As Complex points out, Khaled announced the OnlyFans venture in the caption of an Instagram video featuring a basketball showdown between himself and Fat Joe. “Let’s be super clear we here only to motivate inspire and spread positive vibes only . THE LIGHT !” The account will supposedly feature Joe and Khaled playing basketball, dining, hanging out in the studio with special guests, and more. In a statement, Khaled continues, “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light.” Fat Joe adds, “We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.”

You can subscribe to this service right here for the price of $20 per month with the promise of regular content starting Jan. 25. I will leave it up to you to decide whether this is a better or worse deal than Khaled’s album/energy drink bundles.

