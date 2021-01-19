DJ Khaled & Fat Joe Launch Joint OnlyFans Account

As Complex points out, Khaled announced the OnlyFans venture in the caption of an Instagram video featuring a basketball showdown between himself and Fat Joe. “Let’s be super clear we here only to motivate inspire and spread positive vibes only . THE LIGHT !” The account will supposedly feature Joe and Khaled playing basketball, dining, hanging out in the studio with special guests, and more. In a statement, Khaled continues, “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light.” Fat Joe adds, “We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.”

You can subscribe to this service right here for the price of $20 per month with the promise of regular content starting Jan. 25. I will leave it up to you to decide whether this is a better or worse deal than Khaled’s album/energy drink bundles.