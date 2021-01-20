Stream Anarchy 99 (Devi McCallion & So Drove)’s New Album Rockstar Super Heat

New Music January 20, 2021 1:01 PM By James Rettig

Anarchy 99 is the collaborative project of Devi McCallion (of Black Dresses and Girls Rituals) and the Los Angeles producer So Drove. Last year, they released their first songs together, an eponymous track and “Patterns Emerge,” and today they’ve put out their debut full-length album, which is called Rockstar Super Heat.

It’s a dizzying blend of chugging rock, nu-metal, and bleary electroclash, all centered around McCallion’s characteristically explosive performance. She delivers jokes like “I don’t wanna be the head of the local DSA chapter/ I just wanna be on the Digimon The Movie soundtrack” and more tender sentiments such as “All I really want is to make someone happy with my song,” all built into some truly teeth-chattering tracks.

Their Bandcamp describes the project as such:

Anarchy 99 is rock and roll’s savior and worst enemy. A radio-brained, drum-machined, autotune guitar slappin static nightmare. The self-destruct button has been pressed a couple of times, but on the whole, the album is solid and fun. It’s more than a mosh pit, it’s a whole new sport. It’s demolition night.

Check out the whole album below.

Rockstar Super Heat is out now via blacksquares.

James Rettig Administrator

