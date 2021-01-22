Dark Time Sunshine – “The Rite Kids” (Feat. R.A.P. Ferreira & Homeboy Sandman)

Seattle rapper Onry Ozzborn (of Grayskul and Oldominion) and Chicago producer Zavala are Dark Time Sunshine. The duo hasn’t dropped an album since 2012’s ANX. That’s about to change with the release of Lore next month. Recorded between May and August of last year, the album finds Ozzborn reflecting on recovery from years of trauma; his cadences and Zavala’s shapeshifting beats will probably appeal to fans of El-P, Aesop Rock, and the whole Def Jux extended family.

Dark Time Sunshine connect with other corners of the hip-hop underground on today’s new single “The Rite Kids.” The crisp, meditative track features verses from R.A.P. Ferreira and Homeboy Sandman. All three MCs conjure meaningful thoughts about the messy politics of growing up, but Ferreira’s bars in particular sound incredible over Zavala’s faintly glowing synths: “Actually, I write this for the chosen few/ Who as children were told to speak when spoken to/ And then were never spoken to/ Who learned to dialogue with reverie/ And while I enjoy soup, I do not fancy celery.”

Listen below along with previously released single “Ayemen.”

<a href="https://fakefour.bandcamp.com/album/lore">LORE by Dark Time Sunshine</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lore” (Feat. Ceschi)

02 “Ritalin”

03 “7 Knots”

04 “The Rite Kids” (Feat. R.A.P. Ferreira & Homeboy Sandman)

05 “Star Scream”

06 “Poor Pavel” (Feat. Hail Mary Mallon)

07 “Hell Nah”

08 “Look At Her Go”

09 “Familiars”

10 “Ayemen”

11 “Better Off”

Lore is out 2/4 on Fake Four. Pre-order it here.