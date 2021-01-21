Tomahawk – “Business Casual”

Every so often, Faith No More frontman Mike Patton gets together with Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, the Jesus Lizard’s Duane Denison, and John Stanier of Helmet and Battles to record some music under the name Tomahawk. They haven’t released a song since “M.E.A.T.” in 2014, and their last full-length, Oddfellows, came out in 2013. Luckily, that’s about to change with the release of their new album Tonic Immobility in March.

“Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling,” Denison explains. “It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

Tonic Immobility was co-produced by the band and Paul Allen. And today, they’re previewing the album with the slithering “Business Casual,” which Denison describes as “a mocking look at the life of work in America.” Listen and check out the LP’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “SHHH!”

02 “Valentine Shine”

03 “Predators And Scavengers”

04 “Doomsday Fatigue”

05 “Business Casual”

06 “Tattoo Zero”

07 “Fatback”

08 “Howlie”

09 “Eureka”

10 “Sidewinder”

11 “Recoil”

12 “Dog Eat Dog”

Tonic Immobility is out 3/26 via Ipecac Recordings. Pre-order it here.