Madeline Kenney – “Wasted Time”

New Music January 22, 2021 10:35 AM By Peter Helman

Madeline Kenney released her very good new album Sucker’s Lunch last July. Today, she’s following that up with the experimental new EP Summer Quarter, born out of an excess of free time due to the pandemic. While Kenney’s previous albums have been produced by the likes of Toro Y Moi and Wye Oak, Summer Quarter is her first collection of music that she produced entirely on her own. The whole thing is available to stream now, and this is what Kenney has to say about the music video for the track “Wasted Time”:

In making this music video, something inherently hands on and collaborative, I wanted to make the process not only safe and comfortable for dancers amidst a pandemic, but also celebratory of their talents and a venue for them to move/ create/ express themselves in a way they may have not gotten the chance to do in a long time. We were super lucky to get let into the Greek Theatre to film, and using the drone made it easier to shoot the dancers safely. Wasted Time is about making art and finding the process of selling that art to be the thing that kills it, and how hard it can be to create under duress and urgency. The dancers seemed to fully embrace that theme and run with it, and I wanted the video to show them running (or improvising) with it.

Watch that and stream the entirety of Summer Quarter below.

Summer Quarter is out now on Carpark.

