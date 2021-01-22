Years & Years – “It’s A Sin” (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

Years & Years’ last album, Palo Alto, arrived back in the summer of 2018. We were big fans of it, naming it Album Of The Week. But Years & Years ringleader Olly Alexander is also an accomplished actor, and his next project leans into that side of his life: He’s the star of a new five-part series called It’s A Sin. Written by Russel T Davies, who drew on his own life experience, the show is about young gay men in London grappling with the onset of the AIDS crisis in the early ’80s. It premieres today in the UK, and it’s gonna be on HBO stateside later this year.

To commemorate the occasion, Years & Years have covered the classic Pet Shop Boys single “It’s A Sin.” “I’ve always loved the iconic Pet Shop Boys and this song’s expression of the gay experience,” Alexander said in a statement. “My character Ritchie loves this song too so I’m really excited to put out our own version.”

A portion of the single’s proceeds go to the George House Trust, a provider of HIV support and services in the UK since 1985. As for the single itself: Of course, Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s A Sin” is a synth-pop banger for the ages. Years & Years stripped it way down, with Alexander singing over bare piano notes. “I made this mostly from home just me and my piano so it feels pretty raw and exposed, it’s a really beautiful song to sing,” he said. Check out Years & Years version and revisit the Pet Shop Boys original below.