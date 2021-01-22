Amanda Shires – “Our Problem” (Feat. Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, Morgane Stapleton, & More)

New Music January 22, 2021 12:06 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Amanda Shires released an impactful song called “The Problem,” a duet with her husband Jason Isbell that shined a light on the importance of reproductive freedom. A month later, she wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone about why abortion rights matter.

Today is the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade and she’s releasing a new version of “The Problem” called “Our Problem” that reimagines the song with a ton of different vocalists, including Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, Morgane Stapleton, Linda Perry, K. Flay, Nona Hendryx, Peaches and Valerie June. Sheryl Crow plays bass and Isbell once again takes up guitar.

Check it out below.

