Karly Hartzman of Diva Sweetly released her second album as Wednesday, the fuzzed-out I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone, early last year. Today she’s back with another excellent project, a collaborative EP with fellow Asheville resident MJ Lenderman called Guttering. The pair have worked together before; Lenderman’s 2019 EP Lucky, which sandwiched two loosely rootsy slacker-rock tracks around one uptempo rager, featured Hartzman on drums and backing vocals.

On the new EP, they continue to carve out magnificent lo-fi indie rock that feels personal and idiosyncratic even as it adheres closely to the genre’s lineage. Guttering‘s six self-recorded tracks present some of the best aspects of both artists’ work, setting sighing harmonies against dense power chords and occasionally seasoning the mix with some twangy lead guitar. Owen Ashworth of Advance Base guests on “Phish Pepsi,” doubling Hartzman in a lower octave as she describes smoking weed out of a can of cola. Compelling despite its humble scope, this a release that should put both Wednesday and Lenderman on your radar if you’re into stuff like early Pavement and Cat Power.

Stream Guttering below.