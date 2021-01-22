Stream The Haxan Cloak’s Soundtrack For The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness
Back in 2018, TNT adapted Caleb Carr’s 1994 novel The Alienist — in which a team of investigators in mid-1890s NYC tracks a serial killer who’s been murdering street children — into a TV series. A second season titled The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness premiered last year, this time with an original score by Bobby Krlic, aka the Haxan Cloak.
Krlic has recently made a name for himself in Hollywood, scoring a number of films and TV series and winning an Ivor Novello Award for his work on Midsommar. He’s also made headway into more conventional pop-oriented music, producing for artists such as Father John Misty. Today Krlic’s Alienist score has been released to digital platforms, with a vinyl release forthcoming. Check out the music below.
The Angel Of Darkness soundtrack is out now on Invada/Lakeshore.