Krlic has recently made a name for himself in Hollywood, scoring a number of films and TV series and winning an Ivor Novello Award for his work on Midsommar. He’s also made headway into more conventional pop-oriented music, producing for artists such as Father John Misty. Today Krlic’s Alienist score has been released to digital platforms, with a vinyl release forthcoming. Check out the music below.

The Angel Of Darkness soundtrack is out now on Invada/Lakeshore.