Saturday Night Live is returning next weekend, and the show has just announced its first hosts and musical guests of 2021. The first episode back, on 1/30, will feature John Krasinski as host and Machine Gun Kelly as musical guest, but the big news here is that Phoebe Bridgers is going to be on SNL next month.

Bridgers, continuing her rapid ascent to mainstream stardom, is set to play the show’s 2/6 episode; Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy will host. Stereogum’s own Chris DeVille predicted this back in September, so we’re going to consider this official confirmation that Lorne Michaels reads the site. Hi Lorne!

The episode after that will be hosted by Regina King with Nathaniel Rateliff as its musical guest. It’s worth nothing that all of the hosts and musical guests in this batch — John Krasinski, Machine Gun Kelly, Dan Levy, Phoebe Bridgers, Regina King, and Nathaniel Rateliff — are SNL first-timers. Welcome to the show, guys!