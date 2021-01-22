In the past few months, a Richmond band called Dazy has been posting a series of two-song singles on Bandcamp. Those songs have been fuzzy, lo-fi power-pop jams — punk rock in presentation and execution, but full of shameless sha-la-la hooks that remind me of early Lemonheads or Teenage Fanclub. There have been a lot of those songs, too: Four double-sided singles since August. Today, Dazy branched out a little bit with a three-song EP called Revolving Door, and I had to see what was up.

It turns out that Dazy is a one-man project from James Goodson, a guy who’s also in the bands Teen Death and Bashful. Goodson works as a publicist, and I email with him all the time, but I had no idea that he was making music, let alone that he was the guy behind this project I like. Goodson hasn’t been pushing his own band. I had to email him like: “Yo! Is this you???” It’s him.

Goodson says that he’s been writing songs for a while but wasn’t sure what to do with them, and that he started messing around with a drum machine during the pandemic. The songs on Revolving Door are catchy as hell, and it’s hard to believe that they’re just one guy’s quarantine hobby. Check out the EP below.

<a href="https://dazysound.bandcamp.com/album/revolving-door">Revolving Door by Dazy</a>

The self-released Revolving Door is out now, and it’s a name-your-price download on Bandcamp. I hope Goodson finds a way to play live shows when quarantine ends.