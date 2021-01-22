Genesis Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour With New Rehearsal Video

News January 22, 2021 5:16 PM By Peter Helman

Genesis announced a reunion tour last March, pretty much right before the entire world went to shit. Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks — the band’s non-Peter Gabriel lineup, along with longtime live guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ son Nic on drums — were supposed to get together in November to play a run of shows in Ireland and the UK.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. They rescheduled the shows for April 2021, but even that was a little optimistic. So today, Genesis have announced that they’ve once again postponed the tour until autumn 2021, starting in Dublin on 9/15. And as a teaser, they’ve shared a rehearsal video, which is the first footage of Genesis playing together since 2007. Watch and check out the new tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
09/15 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
09/16 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
09/18 Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
09/20 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/21 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/22 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/25 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/27 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
09/28 Leeds, UL @ First Direct Arena
09/30 Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/01 Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/03 Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank
10/04 Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank
10/07 Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena
10/08 Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena
10/11 London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/12 London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/13 London, UK @ O2 Arena

Peter Helman Administrator

