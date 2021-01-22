Genesis Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour With New Rehearsal Video

Genesis announced a reunion tour last March, pretty much right before the entire world went to shit. Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks — the band’s non-Peter Gabriel lineup, along with longtime live guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ son Nic on drums — were supposed to get together in November to play a run of shows in Ireland and the UK.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. They rescheduled the shows for April 2021, but even that was a little optimistic. So today, Genesis have announced that they’ve once again postponed the tour until autumn 2021, starting in Dublin on 9/15. And as a teaser, they’ve shared a rehearsal video, which is the first footage of Genesis playing together since 2007. Watch and check out the new tour dates below.

“We’re ready, but the world isn’t… yet!” Genesis are rescheduling their April UK and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic. ‘The Last Domino?’ Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on 15th September.https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE pic.twitter.com/tWA6NE4cmc — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

It's set to be @tonybanksmusic, @PhilCollinsFeed and Mike Rutherford’s first live outing together since the ‘Turn It On Again: The Tour’ in 2007. They will be joined on stage by @Nic_Collins21 on drums, and the band’s long time lead guitar and bass player @DarylStuermer. pic.twitter.com/0Sl8t9oRkA — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

Tickets for all rescheduled dates are available through https://t.co/PwtNfBhTOE – all previously purchased tickets remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent. — Genesis (@genesis_band) January 22, 2021

TOUR DATES:

09/15 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

09/16 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

09/18 Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

09/20 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/21 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/22 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/25 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/27 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/28 Leeds, UL @ First Direct Arena

09/30 Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/01 Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/03 Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank

10/04 Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank

10/07 Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena

10/08 Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena

10/11 London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 London, UK @ O2 Arena