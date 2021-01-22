Spinderella Slams Salt-N-Pepa Lifetime Biopic

Lifetime’s eponymous Salt-N-Pepa biopic premieres Saturday. The film reportedly focuses on Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton’s rise from Queensborough Community College to worldwide hip-hop fame. DJ Spinderella, the group’s former DJ, is not pleased that she was left out of the process.

As TMZ reports, Spinderella, born Deidra Roper, posted a tweet thread today condemning the Salt-N-Pepa movie. “Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special..,” she wrote. “Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me. Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production… all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

Spinderella continued, “There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it. I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with. In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds. This will continue in my work and in my service. The great news is I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content and I’m ready to share.”

Check out Spinderella’s tweets below.

