King Krule has shared a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” His version, unlike say one by an all-star cast of celebrities, is not-so-corny and more maudlin and in line with his usual sound. The cover comes on the heels of the release of last year’s full-length Man Alive!. “recorded in sweat, last summer, for a friend,” says the Bandcamp notes. Check it out below.

Imagine by John Lennon by King Krule