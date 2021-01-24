Livestream The Birdland Benefit Concert Feat. Elvis Costello, Wynton Marsalis, Bill Clinton, & More

News January 24, 2021 6:58 PM By James Rettig

Livestream The Birdland Benefit Concert Feat. Elvis Costello, Wynton Marsalis, Bill Clinton, & More

News January 24, 2021 6:58 PM By James Rettig

The New York City jazz institution Birdland first opened in 1949 and was home to performances by many of jazz’s great names. It closed in 1964 but reopened in 1986 and has been going strong since then. Like many music venues across the country, Birdland is struggling during the time of coronavirus.

They’ve launched a GoFundMe fundraiser and exceeded their goal of $250,000 and they’re also hosting a benefit concert tonight, which is being live-streamed online.The event began at 7PM ET and will feature appearances by Elvis Costello, Wynton Marsalis, Bill Clinton, Sting, Billy Joel, and more.

Check out the livestream below and you can donate to help save Birdland here.

