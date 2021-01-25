Will Oldham Reimagines Palace’s “Arise, Therefore” With Bill Callahan & Six Organs Of Admittance

Back in 1996, when he was still recording under the semi-interchangeable Palace and Palace Music monikers, Kentucky folk-rock eccentric Will Oldham released his Arise Therefore album. Oldham, who has since become best known for his work under the name Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, has lately been releasing a treasure trove of covers alongside his fellow Drag City legend Bill Callahan, each one featuring a different collaborator. Today, the duo has teamed with Ben Chasny, aka Six Organs Of Admittance, to re-record Oldham’s old Arise Therefore title track.

The new version of “Arise, Therefore” (note that the song title includes a comma, while the album title does not) sounds nothing like the original. Callahan handles lead vocals this time. The texture is thumping, squelching, synthetic, and noisy whereas the original was trembling acoustic fare. There’s a shot of gospel euphoria within this new recording, delivered in the form of choral outbursts and flashes of organ. It’s quite the remake, and I highly recommend you check it out below along with Oldham’s original.