The Obsessives – “Lala”

New Music January 25, 2021 12:20 PM By James Rettig

The poppy Philadelphia crew the Obsessives hasn’t released an album since their 2017 sophomore self-titled one, but next month they’re returning with a brief EP called Monastery, which they recorded with rock whisperer Will Yip, whose more recent projects include Bartees Strange, Code Orange, and Nothing.

Today, the Obsessives are sharing “Lala” from that EP, which true to its title is sing-songy and sparkling and centered around a fatalist message: “In this life, there are no guarantees/ When the big one drops, I’m sure we all will see.” Despite the imminent threat of catastrophe, “Lala” sounds easy-going and soothing and you can check it out below.

Also, if you have seen this van:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lala”
02 “I’ll Always Love You”
03 “Divine Hammer” (The Breeders Cover)

The Monastery EP is out 2/12 via Memory Music.

