Anna Fox Rochinski – “Cherry”

Over the course of the last decade, Anna Fox Rochinski spent her time leading the psych-folk band Quilt. It’s been four years since that band last put out an album, and now Rochinski is returning with a solo debut on Don Giovanni. Maybe there’s a reason it’s been so long since we’ve heard from Quilt: It sounds like Rochinski’s onto something completely different now.

“I lost interest in chord-based guitar music and constructed this record mostly from melodies and beats and bass lines, with guitar as an accessory rather than necessary ingredient,” Rochinski explained in a statement. The album in question, Cherry, namechecks influences that suggest a pretty radically different palette than Rochinski’s past work: Madonna, Can, Midnite Vultures-era Beck, Gabor Szabo, Robyn’s earliest material.

Apparently upheaval and transformation were big themes in Rochinski’s life, too. “It’s the most personal stuff I’ve ever written,” she said of Cherry. “It’s basically a breakup album, but one that documents a time period ranging from the last few dying months of a six-year relationship and straight into the period following, when I was truly on my own for the first time in a very long time. A breakup not just with a guy, but with an entire place and an entire life.”

This has all indeed led to quite a different style for Rochinski. Along with today’s announcement, she’s shared the album’s title track. It’s a piece of wiry, sputtering, art-funk. It sounds a whole lot more late ’70s than the late ’60s territory of Quilt, and you can also hear the subsequent decades’ pop names Rochinski was turning to, all melted together. Most importantly, it sounds pretty great. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Party Lines”

02 “Hard Won”

03 “Everybody’s Down”

04 “Going To See Them”

05 “High Board”

06 “Epilogue/Overture”

07 “Cherry”

08 “The Return”

09 “No Better”

10 “No One Love”

Cherry is out 3/26 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.