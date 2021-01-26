Closer – “Angry Flood”

The melodic hardcore band Closer released their debut album, All This Will Be, at the very beginning of 2018. We named it our Album Of The Week and it had enough staying power that we were still thinking about it at the end of the year when it made our best hardcore albums list.

Today, the band — who are now split between Phildelphia, Pittsburgh, and Brooklyn — are announcing its follow-up, Within One Stem, which is out in March. And they’re sharing its lead single “Angry Flood,” a dark storm cloud of a track that billows out to five minutes of simmering tension. Ryann Slauson intones with measured force: “I seek to please/ And feign fulfillment/ Leap in with me/ Into this angry flood,” before bursting into a bloody yell. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ruins In Reverse”

02 “Landslide”

03 “New Refused”

04 “Divide”

05 “Pawning A Laugh”

06 “Angry Flood”

07 “937”

Within One Stem is out 3/12 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.