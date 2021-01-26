Ohtis – “Schatze” (Feat. Stef Chura)

Last year, the band Ohtis finally released Curve Of Earth, their debut album. It was a long, difficult journey to get to that point. Though the group formed a long time ago, they spent over a decade in limbo as frontman Sam Swinson battled addiction. Now on the other side, the band has a celebrated debut under their belts, and they’re back with a single coming out via Saddle Creek’s Document series.

One half of that single is “Schatze,” a track the band collaborated on with Stef Chura. A press release describes it as a character sketch of “the Selfish Antisocial Male” with the story mostly told by his girlfriend, played by Chura. Here’s what she had to say about the collab:

I’ve always loved Ohtis and Curve Of Earth is one of my favorite recent releases to come out. Sam is a rare songwriter. He speaks from an honest and dark place with a sincerity that I think is refreshing and deeply relatable. Adam is an old friend who was living down the street from me in Detroit at the time this collaboration came to be tossed around. I think someone on my Instagram kept asking me about doing a song with them… So I made a poll as a joke which led to the inevitable. When they showed me the song and the call and response format I was instantly in love with it.

“I got the idea for the song on an oceanfront balcony up in Cambria when my wife got annoyed by my neurotic vape addiction crampin’ the vibes,” Swinson added. “Most of the rest was written and recorded last year, late at night in a hotel room in Amsterdam.” Check it out below.