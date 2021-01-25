Lacrima – “Lineweight”

Cartography is the new EP from Lacrima, a screamo band featuring members of Funeral Diner, Hundreds Of AU, Massa Nera, and Coma Regalia — “a seriously all-star cast pumping out five vintage-sounding screamo jams,” according to Zegema Beach Records, the label releasing the EP. The full five-track release is dropping in February, but for now we have access to “Lineweight,” a brusque and volatile shapeshifter that fits in all kinds of dynamic outbursts in under two minutes. Listen below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cartography">Cartography by LACRIMA</a>

Cartography is out 2/17 on Zegema Beach/Middle Man/React With Protest. It’s up for pre-order here.