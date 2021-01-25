Lacrima – “Lineweight”

New Music January 25, 2021 4:39 PM By Chris DeVille

Lacrima – “Lineweight”

New Music January 25, 2021 4:39 PM By Chris DeVille

Cartography is the new EP from Lacrima, a screamo band featuring members of Funeral Diner, Hundreds Of AU, Massa Nera, and Coma Regalia — “a seriously all-star cast pumping out five vintage-sounding screamo jams,” according to Zegema Beach Records, the label releasing the EP. The full five-track release is dropping in February, but for now we have access to “Lineweight,” a brusque and volatile shapeshifter that fits in all kinds of dynamic outbursts in under two minutes. Listen below.

Cartography is out 2/17 on Zegema Beach/Middle Man/React With Protest. It’s up for pre-order here.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian”

    21 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s “The Way It Is”

    4 days ago

    Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

    4 days ago

    Kaputt Turns 10

    20 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest