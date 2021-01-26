Genghis Tron Reunite & Release “Dream Weapon,” Their First New Song In 13 Years

For a few years in the ’00s, the Poughkeepsie trio Genghis Tron figured out a weird, cool new variation on metal. Working with synths and drum machines, they came up with a stark, thrashy sound that swung wildly from ’80s sci-fi soundscapes to pummeling roars. The band released two albums, and their second, 2008’s Board Up The House, is an absolute monster. In 2010, the band announced an indefinite hiatus. Now, Genghis Tron are back with a new lineup and a new album.

The new version of Genghis Tron no longer includes frontman Mookie Singerman. Instead, Singerman’s old bandmates Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky have brought in new singer Tony Wolski, mastermind of the similarly inclined experimental hardcore project the Armed. Also, Genghis Tron now, for the first time ever, have a drummer, and that drummer is a beast: Nick Yacyshyn, from Sumac and Baptists.

This spring, Genghis Tron will return with their third album Dream Weapon, which they recorded in Massachusetts with Converge guitarist and heavy-music mastermind Kurt Ballou. (Ballou also produced their other two albums.) Today, they’ve shared the album’s title track, their first new piece of music since 2008. “Dream Weapon” is a dizzy and warped combination of low-end thunder and warped, psychedelic synth work. I miss Mookie Singerman’s screams, but Wolski’s clean, melodic voice adds a different dimension to the band’s sound. It’s a very cool song, and you can check out director Mount Emult’s kaleidoscopic vocal below.

Dream Weapon is out 3/26 on Relapse Records.