Tune-Yards – “hold yourself.”

Tune-Yards, the idiosyncratic pop-project led by Merrill Garbus, released the new single “nowhere, man” last year. As it turns out, it wasn’t just a one-off but a precursor to a whole new album, sketchy., on its way in March.

Inspired by the Beastie Boys Book and Questlove’s Creative Quest, Garbus and her longtime collaborator Nate Brenner began jamming every day in their home rehearsal studio. “I started remembering that people come to us to be entertained, to move, to feel joy,” Garbus says. “And together, I think, we can wake up.”

Along with the annnouncement, Tune-Yards are sharing another new track from sketchy. today, “hold yourself.,” which comes with an animated video from Basa Studio. “This song is about feeling really betrayed, by my parents’ generation, and at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future,” Garbus explains. Listen below.

sketchy. is out 3/26. Pre-order it here.