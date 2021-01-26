The Salt Lake City pop-rock band I Dont Know How But They Found Me, otherwise known as iDKHOW, is fronted by Dallon Weekes, a former member of Panic! At The Disco who previously led the power-pop band the Brobecks. Earlier this month iDKHOW rose to the top of Billboard‘s alternative airplay chart with “Leave Me Alone,” which has become a breakthrough hit for the band.

The song is sort of a throwback to Hot Hot Heat and early Killers — dance beat, bright neon synths, funky guitar, impassioned vocals slinging big hooks, everything covered in a radio-friendly sheen — though the same ’80s touchpoints that informed those bands are also in play, the likes of INXS and Duran Duran. Stereogum founder Scott Lapatine is a big fan. And so, apparently, are the bookers at Jimmy Kimmel Live! On last night’s show, iDKHOW made their TV debut, performing “Leave Me Alone” from a remote studio. You can check it out below.

iDKHOW’s album Razzmatazz is out now on Fearless.