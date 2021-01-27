Late last year, Mica Levi released their debut solo album, Ruff Dog, a scrappy and spacey collection of noisy pop songs. Today, Levi is releasing another new album, Blue Alibi, that’s very much in the same smeary, experimental headspace. It includes some guest features this time around, from Yung Lean (billed under his given name Jonatan Leandoer), Coby Sey, Relax Kevin, and Brother May, and it also includes versions of tracks that Levi made as part of the UK collective CURL.

The album’s release is accompanied by a video for the track “Waves,” which Levi had more to say about in some press material:

– this is about our friends Zako and Finn. Finn worked on a pretty troubled off-grid cannabis farm for 3 years in LA and then at age 23-24 used the money to buy his own sailing boat. Zako was working for another person helping them on the sailing boat from Cape Ferret to South America. he then met Finn on the docks of a bay in Venezuela where Finn was fixing his new boat. then they sailed off into the sunset. Finn made me a video for this song

Check out the album and that video below.

Blue Alibi is out now.