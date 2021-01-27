The late Princess Diana, as portrayed by Emma Corrin, factored heavily into the fourth season of Netflix’s historical drama The Crown. Her story will now be explored in a feature film as well: Spencer will star Kristen Stewart as the titular Diana Frances Spencer, who became Diana, Princess of Wales upon marrying Prince Charles. According to The Film Stage, the film is set at Christmas 1991, focusing on Diana’s decision to leave Charles during the royal family’s getaway to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris are also in the cast, and Jackie‘s Pablo Larraín will direct.

But the most intriguing news for music geeks will probably be that Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will be doing the score. Larraín has good taste in composers: Mica Levi was nominated for an Oscar for their work on Jackie and Nicolas Jaar did the music for 2019’s Ema. Greenwood, of course, has made a name for himself in the film scoring world through his collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson, most recently for Phantom Thread, and Lynne Ramsey, with You Were Never Really Here.

Spencer is eyeing a 2022 release to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.