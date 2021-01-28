Imelda May & Noel Gallagher – “Just One Kiss” (Feat. Ronnie Wood)

Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May has joined forces with Oasis’ Noel Gallagher and the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood on new song “Just One Kiss,” her first new music in four years. Gallagher lent his “great vibe and kick-ass voice” to the dirty blues-rock track after a text from May, while Wood, another longtime friend who first met May when she was only 16, plays guitar.

“That moment you know it can go either way,” May says of the song in a statement. “The sharp notion if you succumb you might just lose control. The split-second decision you know might change everything, with just one kiss. Could you resist?”

“Just One Kiss” comes from Imelda May’s upcoming sixth studio album 11 Past The Hour. The LP was written with co-producer Tim Bran and string arranger Davide Rossi and features Miles Kane alongside contributions from feminist activists like Gina Martin and Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. Listen to “Just One Kiss” below.

11 Past The Hour is out 4/23 on Decca Records.